The Hungarian Medical Chamber does not recommend the Russian and Chinese vaccines

Dr. Gyula Kincses, President of the Hungarian Medical Chamber (MOK), wrote a letter to the National Institute of Pharmacy and Food Health (OGYÉI) regarding Chinese and Russian vaccines.

According to the announcement, the presidency of the Hungarian Medical Chamber learned from the media that OGYÉI had authorized the marketing of the vaccine against Sputnik-V and Sinopharm coronavirus in China on the basis of a government decree. We do not find any documents related to the use of these vaccines on the OGYÉI website – writes Kincses.

The Presidency of the Hungarian Medical Chamber requests the Honorable Director General to publish on the OGYÉI website the documents related to the authorization of the vaccine against Sputnik-V and Sinopharm Chinese coronavirus, with special regard to the Summary of Product Characteristics.

In the absence of this, the presidency of the Hungarian Medical Chamber cannot recommend the use of the products to its colleagues in good conscience, because the prescription is the basic condition for the use of the product to guarantee patient safety, and this establishes the legal and ethical safety of the doctor.

– writes President Gyula Kincses.

 

