The government explained why casinos can stay open in the middle of the pandemic

At least that’s the official answer. Péter Ungár, Member of Parliament of the LMP, addressed a written question to Minister of Finance Mihály Varga, which reads as follows:

“In order to curb the coronavirus epidemic, catering establishments were closed on the grounds that people could not comply with the appropriate protection measures as well as the 1.5-meter distance. Casinos, on the other hand, can still operate and receive guests until 7pm every day. In this regard, I respectfully ask, why can casinos stay open in the middle of a pandemic while we are closing all other catering units? Are casinos not subject to epidemiological rules? ”

János Fónagy, the Deputy Secretary of State for Parliamentary Affairs related to national property, answered the question as follows:

Casinos do not qualify as a catering unit.

He also added that casinos can only stay open if they comply with epidemiological protection measures. In addition, the 11 casinos operating in the country must be closed by 7 pm at the latest, which is constantly monitored by the gaming supervisory authority.

Fónagy omitted from his answer that Hungarian casino owners were in turn favored by the government. It is enough to mention Las Vegas Casino Zrt., Which operates a casino in the capital and migrates to a company that can be linked to István Garancsi and Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky.

