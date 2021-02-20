Kásler Marks National Day of Health-Care Professionals

Health-care workers provide “sacred service”, Human Resources Minister Miklós Kásler said, marking the national day of health-care professionals.

Kásler said in a Facebook post that the government continued to raise wages in the sector, so that next year, the average wage of nurses would be two-and-a-half times higher than it was in 2016. The aim is to ensure a financial, spiritual and moral background for health-care workers and their families, so that they can work “to the best of their abilities and according to their faith, and with cutting-edge technology,” Kásler said. The national day of health-care workers is marked on the birthday of Zsuzsanna Kossuth, the head nurse of camp hospitals during Hungary’s 1848-49 freedom fight against Habsburg rule, Kásler noted. “Our health-care professionals continue that committed, superhuman work,” he added.

