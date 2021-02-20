China Jab Conforms to Manufacturer’s Specifications

An analysis by Hungary’s public health authority has shown that China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine conforms to the manufacturer’s specifications, the chief medical officer said, adding that the jab could be put to use once it is approved by the drug regulator.

Addressing an online press briefing of the operative board responsible for handling the epidemic, Cecília Müller noted that Hungary this week received 550,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. The National Public Health Authority (NNK) has assessed the vaccine along with its documentation and submitted its findings to the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition (OGYEI), she said.

Plans are to begin administering the vaccine to the public once it is granted authorisation by the OGYEI, Müller said, noting Hungary’s shortage of other vaccines.

The vaccine is stored in single doses at 2-8 degrees Celsius, Müller said. It is approved to all demographics above the age of 18, except for expectant mothers, she added. Full inoculation sets in after two doses administered 21 days apart, she said. The vaccine contains full, inactive coronaviruses, which is likely to elicit a stronger immune response, she said, adding that the virus is in use in 13 countries already.

So far, Hungary has received 1,474,715 doses of coronavirus vaccine from various manufacturers, enough to inoculate 737,267 people, she said.

