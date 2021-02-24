Weather Alert Issued in Many Counties

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Weather Alert Issued in Many Counties

The National Meteorological Service issued a weather alert due to the dangers of persistent, dense fog on Wednesday.

According to MTI, weather alert was issued for Budapest, as well as to Pest, Baranya, Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Csongrád-Csanád, Fejér, Hajdú-Bihar, Heves, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Nógrád, Somogy, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg and Tolna counties.


It was written that during the daytime the fog would gradually disappear, but on Wednesday night visibility would get worse again. Thick fog is expected mainly in Southern Transdanubia.


On Wednesday, during the coldest hours, temperature will be between minus 3 and plus 4 Celsius. Maximum temperature in sunny areas is expected between 12 and 19 Celsius.

MTI
pixabay

