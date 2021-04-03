Hungary Registers 242 Coronavirus Fatalities and 8,637 New Infections

Fully 242 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 8,637 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Saturday.

Altogether 2,235,731 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 891,002 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 242,308 while hospitals are caring for 11,383 Coronavirus patients, 1,437 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 679,413 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 21,504. Fully 415,601 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (126,790) and Pest County (95,323), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (38,527), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (37,707) and Hajdú-Bihar (36,009). Tolna County has the fewest infections (14,955).