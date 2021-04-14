Hungary Registers 285 Coronavirus Fatalities and 3,597 New Infections

Fully 285 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 3,597 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

Altogether 3,037,023 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 1,290,709 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 272,066 while hospitals are caring for 10,364 Coronavirus patients, 1,204 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 731,675 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 24,265. Fully 435,344 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (134,221) and Pest County (102,128), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (40,800), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (40,822) and Hajdú-Bihar (38,848). Tolna County has the fewest infections (16,194).

Source: koronavirus.gov.hu