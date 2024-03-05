Light Rain and Showers Can Occur on Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, the patches of fog will dissipate everywhere, and besides the variable amount of cumulus clouds, we can expect several hours of sunshine.

In some places, showers and thunderstorms may occur, reports Kiderül. The greatest chance for these is primarily in the North Central Mountains, and secondarily in the Alpokalja and the southwestern and southern landscapes. The north, north-westerly wind in Transdanubia may pick up during the day. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 14 and 19 degrees, and it will be the warmest at the southeastern and eastern borders. By late evening, the air will cool down to between 4 and 9 degrees.

