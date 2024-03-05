Geothermal energy use in the Northwest Economic Zone in Debrecen

According to a study prepared in April 2023 – commissioned by Debreceni Hőszolgáltat Zrt. and DIF Kft. – there is a way to utilize geothermal energy locally, in Debrecen’s Northwest Economic Zone.

Mayor László Papp emphasized that Debrecen is committed to sustainable, green, environmentally conscious industrial development. As he said, it is a huge step forward that we can start a business that can significantly reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of our industrial areas.

To increase energy sovereignty, the utilization of geothermal energy is coordinated by the Supervisory Authority for Regulated Activities, so in the spring of 2023, it launched the National Geothermal Research Program, the aim of which is to exploit the domestic geothermal potential as widely as possible, which is also significant internationally. The program supports access to sustainable and cheap energy for people living in the given area.

On January 5, 2024, DIF Kft. received permission to explore geothermal energy in the Northwestern Economic Zone, in an area of approximately 49.1 km².

The study completed in 2023 examined two geological layers: the Upper Pannonian (depth: ~800-1100 m) and the Miocene (depth: ~1450-1800 m) layers. The former could provide thermal water with a temperature of 68–75 °C with a yield of 15–25 l/s, even in the latter layer the presence of a warmer, deep reservoir is expected with a yield of 20–40 l/s, at a temperature of 90–111 °C. According to the study, both storage rocks can be used for heating and cooling. Extraction for the production of electric current would be economical at a higher temperature, detailed information on which is available only after geophysical measurements.

Given that the economic zone is located at a relatively long distance from the city, it is recommended to use the heat energy that can be extracted most efficiently locally, taking into account professional and economic aspects, to avoid heat loss. The entire amount of extracted geothermal thermal water must be pumped back into the same reservoir to ensure the sustainable operation of the system and to avoid surface pollution. Back-pressing and the applicable heat exchange technology ensure that no water is extracted from the reservoir layer, so the project can be implemented without damaging the environment.

If it is realized that the amount of heat that can be extracted is also suitable for the production of electricity, it can of course be transported and used anywhere throughout the city. Accordingly, DIF Kft. has initiated negotiations with companies that will be located in the Northwestern Economic Zone as possible end users. These negotiations are currently ongoing.

Advantages of using geothermal energy:

Minimize your CO2 emissions: Using geothermal energy offers a proven way to significantly reduce your carbon emissions in line with global sustainability goals.

Long-term solution: Geothermal energy provides a reliable and consistent power supply that is not affected by external factors such as weather, fuel and energy (electricity, natural gas) price fluctuations. By utilizing this renewable resource, companies can rely on stable energy sources for years, which ensures uninterrupted operation and predictability.

Locally produced energy: The use of geothermal energy allows companies to use energy produced directly in Debrecen. By utilizing this locally produced energy, they contribute to the development of the regional economy and the local community.

Energy independence: Geothermal energy reduces companies’ exposure to energy supply. By reducing dependence on external suppliers, the risks related to geopolitical uncertainties and potential network disruptions are mitigated.

Increased security of supply: Geothermal energy provides security. By diversifying their energy portfolios and incorporating geothermal energy, companies can protect themselves against potential power outages or other unforeseen circumstances.

Promotion of innovation: By using geothermal energy, companies can position themselves at the forefront of technological developments, thus showing their commitment to the promotion of green innovation.

Regarding the restoration of the original basic state of environmental and nature protection associated with research, the Supervisory Authority for Regulated Activities makes the commencement of research activities subject to the provision of collateral. The amount of security established for DIF Kft. is HUF 340,000,000, which the company intends to make available in the form of a bank guarantee with financial stability in mind.

The city manager reminded: that it was recently announced that green corridors will be created around the industrial parks. – We are committed not only in words to implementing economic development in Debrecen that meets all the criteria of sustainability and environmental protection, but also in deeds. Our important goal is to be able to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide produced by the city, which is also significantly related to everyday life, he underlined.

Ferenc Kun, the managing director of DIF Kft., said that negotiations have been initiated – which are still ongoing – with companies that will settle in the Northwestern Economic Zone as possible end users.

