Hungary Records 205 Covid Fatalities, 3,706 New Infections

Fully 205 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 3,706 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday.

So far 3,252,579 people have received a first jab, while 1,385,898 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections stands at 270,295, while hospitals are caring for 8,445 Covid patients, 1,051 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 47,751 people in official quarantine, while 5,124,731 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 750,508 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 25,184. Fully 455,029 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

