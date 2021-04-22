Hungary Records 207 Covid Fatalities, 2,527 New Infections

Fully 207 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 2,527 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

So far 3,363,596 people have received a first jab, while 1,425,124 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections stands at 266,823, while hospitals are caring for 8,097 Covid patients, 925 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 42,068 people in official quarantine, while 5,179,517 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 757,360 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 25,787. Fully 464,750 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

