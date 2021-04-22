Hungary’s Green Bond Wins CBI Award

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary’s Green Bond Wins CBI Award

Climate Bonds Initiative, a non-profit organisation appraising sustainable financial solutions, has awarded Hungary for its green bond, first issued last year, the finance ministry said.

 

At the virtual award ceremony, Hungary was recognised as a sovereign green market pioneer, the statement said. The award shows an appreciation for Hungary’s efforts to curb climate change, the statement said. The bonds were issued in euros in June 2020 for a 15-year term, to be used exclusively for green investment, the ministry cited state secretary Gábor Gion, the head of the steering committee supervising the Hungarian Green Bond Programme, as saying. The programme is a “watershed” measure in the fight against climate change and the loss of biodiversity, Gion said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Photo competition on climate change impacts and solutions

Bácsi Éva

The General Court dismisses the action brought by Chanel against the registration of a Huawei mark on the ground that the figurative marks at issue are not similar

Bácsi Éva

Central European Agriculture Ministers Hold Talks on EU Farm Strategy

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *