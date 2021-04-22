Párbeszéd Wants Increased Orphan Support for Children of Covid Victims

Opposition Párbeszéd has submitted a draft resolution to parliament on increasing orphan support for children whose parents have died from Covid-19.

The party is proposing that orphan support should be increased to at least 100,000 forints (EUR 277) retroactively from Jan. 1 for children who lost a working age parent to coronavirus, Bence Tordai, the party’s deputy group leader, said. The party is also proposing a one-off “reverence contribution” of 500,000 forints for families who have lost someone to Covid-19, he said. Tordai also said that the jobseeker’s allowance should be doubled and the period of eligibility for it should be extended to nine months. He also called on the government to “repeal measures that have made access to health care stricter” and to introduce a so-called crisis managing basic income.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay