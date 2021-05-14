Cloudy Weather Expected at the Weekend

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Cloudy Weather Expected at the Weekend

According to the weather forecast, rainy and cloudy weather is expected at the weekend with about 20 Celsius.

 

On Friday, we can experience windy, cloudy and rainy weather with a few hours of sunshine especially in the southern counties. Showers and rainfalls can occur in the eastern counties mainly. The temperature will be between 16 and 22 Celsius.

Saturday will be rainy and windy again with a few hours of sunshine. The temperature will be between 18 and 23 Celsius. On Sunday, we can expect showers and rainfalls in many parts of the country. Temperature will be between 17 and 22 Celsius.

 

MTI

