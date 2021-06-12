Hungary Records 8 Fatalities, 199 New Infections

Eight patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 199 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 5,324,996 people have received a first jab, while 4,157,681 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 52,272, while hospitals are treating 442 Covid patients, 51 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 806,790 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,904. Fully 724,614 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay