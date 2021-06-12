Foreigners With Negative Covid-19 Test Welcome to Motoring Events in Hungary

The government has decided to allow foreign visitors to attend three upcoming motoring events in Hungary if they present negative coronavirus tests taken no earlier than 72 hours before entering the country, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.

The FIA Truck Racing Championship will be held at Hungaroring, outside Budapest, on June 12-13. The Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix is scheduled for July 30-August 1, while the FIA World Touring Car Cup will take place on August 21-22, the statement said.

Foreigners with tickets for the three events will not be required to leave the country within 72 hours of their entry and will be allowed access to hotel and catering services, similarly to Hungarians who hold coronavirus immunity certificates, the statement added.

