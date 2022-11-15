You do not have to carry your driver’s license and registration card in Hungary from January

Starting in January, drivers will not have to worry about fines if they cannot hand over their driver’s license or traffic permit to the police officer. It is important to note that after the law amendment enters into force, they can still collect the documents on the spot, if necessary, reports Telex.

The law on the registration of citizens’ personal data and addresses has been amended, according to which, from January 1, 2023, the previously mentioned documents will no longer be required to be presented at any verification, and therefore people cannot be sanctioned in any way, since such a thing is no longer considered a violation of the rules.

The change applies only to those whose driver’s license was issued in Hungary and whose vehicle is also listed in the Hungarian register. Therefore, Hungarians who drive a car with a foreign license plate must still keep the car’s documents with them and hand them over at the inspection.

Anyone who drives a vehicle with a Hungarian license plate as a foreign citizen cannot leave their driver’s license at home. The situation will remain the same abroad: as Hungarian drivers, we must still keep our documents and the international mandatory insurance certificate of the vehicle registered in Hungary with us.

Based on Telex’s questions to the National Police Headquarters, it was revealed that the police have been electronically checking the data in the records of the Ministry of the Interior for years with the multi-function handheld computers they have. In other words, the amendment to the law only followed IT developments.

With the device used for the check, the police can also check the personal data of the certified driver, as well as whether he has a valid driver’s license for the given vehicle category, as well as whether he has not been banned from driving.

In cases where someone’s driver’s license is taken away on the spot, starting in January this will only be done if the person surrenders it, but no matter what they decide, their driving privileges will simply be suspended in the state system.

After the change is recorded within minutes, even if he has the card, they will immediately know that he is driving without a license at every check. All of this happens in a similar way when a car is taken out of traffic by the police: if the driver hands over the traffic ticket, it is lost, but the car is also taken out of traffic if the document is not at hand. In such cases, you must submit it afterward.

debreceninap.hu

Fhoto: Ivett Frank