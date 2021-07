A minor fire broke out on the premises of the Paks nuclear power plant but it was soon put out, the company said on its website on Tuesday, adding that nobody had been injured in the accident.

The company said that the fire had been caused by a heat blower in a container used by a contractor. The fire did not impact the plant’s technology, staff, the environment, or local residents in any way, the company said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay