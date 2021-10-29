LMP Calls for Lawmakers to Debate Future of Nuclear Energy

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The opposition LMP party has called for a parliamentary debate on the expansion of Hungary’s Paks nuclear power plant and the future of nuclear energy in the country.

 

László Lóránt Keresztes, the green party’s group leader, told a press conference relayed on Facebook on Thursday that he had written to the chief executive of Russia’s Rosatom, which is heading the project to expand the Paks plant, with a request that he respond before a parliamentary committee to questions pertaining to the investment. The relevant issues include cooling, earthquake protection and the disposal of spent fuel, he added. He insisted that nuclear energy was not green, cheap or unsafe, adding that it would be in the best interest of the Hungarian people for the Paks project to be halted.

 

