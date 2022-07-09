Mi Hazánk to Set Up Family Affairs and Social Cabinet

The radical Mi Hazánk (Our Homeland) party has said it is setting up a family affairs and social services cabinet with a view to aiding “the declining Hungarian population and Hungarian couples and families who are increasingly worse off”.

Mi Hazánk values families and children, Géza Halász, the party’s family affairs expert, told a press conference on Friday, adding that devoting greater attention to families was a national interest for Hungary. Halász said that though the government “wants to present itself as a protector of families and pro-child, the results tell a different story”. The birth rate is down and the number of divorces is rising parallel to the number of marriages, leaving more and more children in single-parent families, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay