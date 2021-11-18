Gergely Gulyás: It Will Be Mandatory to Wear a Mask Indoors From Saturday

It will also be mandatory to wear the mask in cinemas, museums, theaters and during shopping in shopping malls.

Gergely Gulyás attended the Government Information on Thursday (18th November) from 3 p.m. The minister in charge of the prime minister’s office unveiled the data of Wednesday (17th November), adding that mathematicians predict a fourth wave of the epidemic could peak in late November or early December.

As it has been said, vaccination is a protection, and international experience has shown that the epidemic has been curbed in countries where people have received a third vaccination, and the government is therefore recommending that everyone be vaccinated.

The epidemic can be stopped if everyone vaccinates themselves, if that happens, it could be the last wave of the epidemic. If not, more and more waves are expected – Gergely Gulyás emphasized.

A vaccination action week was announced for next week, between November 22nd and 28th. Sputnik V is out of stock, all other vaccines are plentiful, he said.

