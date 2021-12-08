Churches Active During Pandemic

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Churches Active During Pandemic

Churches have been “active and present” in society during the coronavirus pandemic, President János Áder said at an Advent lunch held for the heads of Hungary’s historic churches.

 

Churches had to provide solace to the infirm and the families of victims while also offering new, online modes of community life, and they had to make responsible decisions in the interests of the students and elderly in church-run schools and retirement homes, Áder said at the lunch held at his residence in Budapest’s Sandor Palace. Meanwhile, they had to confront the losses to the disease among their ranks, he said. Although many services and community contact became impossible to maintain during the pandemic, the churches remained “strong, active and nurturing communities, churches serving with love,” he said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Szentesi Paprika, Embroidered Coat, Traditional Headstones Inscribed on Hungarikum List

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Senior Justice Ministry Official Resigns Over Bribery Charges

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Churches Active During Pandemic

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

41 m2 flat for rent
125 000 Ft

- Apartment for sale on University Avenue

50 m2 flat for sale
29 900 000 Ft

Debrecen, Virág utca

16 m2 garage for rent
15 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *