Churches Active During Pandemic

Churches have been “active and present” in society during the coronavirus pandemic, President János Áder said at an Advent lunch held for the heads of Hungary’s historic churches.

Churches had to provide solace to the infirm and the families of victims while also offering new, online modes of community life, and they had to make responsible decisions in the interests of the students and elderly in church-run schools and retirement homes, Áder said at the lunch held at his residence in Budapest’s Sandor Palace. Meanwhile, they had to confront the losses to the disease among their ranks, he said. Although many services and community contact became impossible to maintain during the pandemic, the churches remained “strong, active and nurturing communities, churches serving with love,” he said.

