Hungary Records 4,311 New Covid Infections, 224 Deaths

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Records 4,311 New Covid Infections, 224 Deaths

Altogether 224 patients died of a Covid-related illness during the past 24 hours, while 4,311 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

 

So far 6,162,758 people have received a first jab, while 5,870,466 have been fully vaccinated. Altogether 2,790,263 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 187,208, while hospitals are treating 7,568 Covid-19 patients, 618 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 1,161,879 infections have been registered, while the number of fatalities has risen to 35,835. Fully 938,836 people have made a recovery. There are 45,198 people in official quarantine, while the number of tests taken stands at 8,679,620.

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Senior Justice Ministry Official Resigns Over Bribery Charges

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Churches Active During Pandemic

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Szentesi Paprika, Embroidered Coat, Traditional Headstones Inscribed on Hungarikum List

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

41 m2 flat for rent
125 000 Ft

- Apartment for sale on University Avenue

50 m2 flat for sale
29 900 000 Ft

Debrecen, Virág utca

16 m2 garage for rent
15 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *