Hungary Records 4,311 New Covid Infections, 224 Deaths

Altogether 224 patients died of a Covid-related illness during the past 24 hours, while 4,311 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

So far 6,162,758 people have received a first jab, while 5,870,466 have been fully vaccinated. Altogether 2,790,263 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 187,208, while hospitals are treating 7,568 Covid-19 patients, 618 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 1,161,879 infections have been registered, while the number of fatalities has risen to 35,835. Fully 938,836 people have made a recovery. There are 45,198 people in official quarantine, while the number of tests taken stands at 8,679,620.

hungarymatters.hu