Reformed Church Leader Sends Christmas Message

Given the pandemic situation, “we will celebrate Christmas with more modesty and restraint” this year, but “a forced adjustment in our lives” may let us get closer “to discovering the genuine secret of Christmas”, the head of the Hungarian Reformed Church’s synod said in his message on Thursday, marking Christmas Eve.

“This year, we will probably be able to feel how God appeared in the turbulent and restless world of people, how light shone in darkness and how all this gave man hope…,” Bishop István Bogárdi Szabó told MTI.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay