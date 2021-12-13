Omicron Variant Detected in Hungary: Two Infected People Were Found

The virus variant of Covid-19 called omicron has also been detected in Hungary, Cecília Müller, the national chief medical officer, announced on Monday, writes Infostart.

The virus variant was detected in two domestic samples. Nonetheless, according to the chief physician, the delta variant is still the determining factor in the test results, causing nearly 100 percent of the diseases. A new PCR test from Neumann Labs Diagnostic Laboratory, launched this year, has recently shown the presence of an omicron coronavirus variant, the laboratory said in a statement. “The mutation infected a married couple whose members did not visit a foreign country, so they certainly got the disease at home. In addition to the couple’s confirmed omicron infection, the Hungarian laboratory is also investigating other suspicious cases,” they wrote.



“It was only a matter of time before the latest version of the coronavirus from South Africa, omicron, reached Hungary. To date, our laboratory has demonstrated the presence of the omicron variant in two subjects, which has been confirmed by experts from the National Center for Public Health. All this presumably means that this variant may have infected several people in Hungary already,” Miklós Nyíri, the managing director of Neumann Labs, pointed out.

infostart.hu