A parliamentary representative of Fidesz drove into a group of deer with his official car late on Sunday evening, ATV reported.

Péter Hoppál drove into four deer at once on the border of Kémes in Baranya County. All four animals were killed on the spot. The front of the car was torn off and completely shattered, the airbags were also opened, and Hopál got out of the car unharmed.

