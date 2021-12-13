A young woman from Debrecen drove into a ditch after a house party

The Traffic Police Department of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters prosecuted a resident of Debrecen for a well-founded suspicion of committing a road accident. According to the investigation, the suspect was at a house party with his friends on the evening of August 19, 2021, in Hosszúpályi. She and her two acquaintances set off for the monastery from the incident, but their journey did not take long as they had an accident in front of the village.

The proceedings revealed that the 26-year-old woman had not chosen the speed of her vehicle according to the route of the road, causing her to slip and drive into the ditch. In a car accident, the driver of the vehicle – because she was not wearing a seat belt – fell out of the car and his life-threatening, right-hand front passenger was seriously injured, while the other man suffered minor injuries.

police.hu