Three vehicles collided at kilometer 46 of the M3 motorway towards Hatvan, between Bag and Kerekharaszt on Wednesday morning, the National Directorate General of Disaster Management told MTI.

According to the Pest County Police Headquarters, one person died in the accident and several others were injured. It was written on police.hu: a truck and two cars collided. Traffic can move forward only in one lane. The congestion is several kilometers long.





MTI

pixabay