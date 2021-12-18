Deaths Outstrip Births in November

The rate of natural decline in the population decreased by 21% in October, with the number of births increasing by 4.2% and deaths decreasing by 9.7% compared with the previous year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

In November, 7,740 children were born, 315 more than in the same month in the previous year, while 14,984 people died, 1,606 fewer than during the same month in 2020. The reason the KSH gave for the big fall in deaths was the high base which coincided with Hungary’s second wave of the coronavirus epidemic. In the Jan-Nov period, there were 85,479 births, up 0.4% or 346 from the same period a year earlier. The number of deaths was 138,014, up 11% or 14,166 from the same period in 2020. The rise in deaths and the drop in the birth rate means that the rate of natural population decline was up by 36% compared with the same period last year, KSH said. The number of marriages grew in November, with 3,866 couples tying the knot, 6.2% more than during the same period in 2020, it said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay