Csaba Kőrösi Candidate for President of UN General Assembly

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The president of the next United Nations General Assembly will be elected by member countries next June, and Csaba Kőrösi has been selected as a candidate, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

 

Kőrösi headed Hungary’s permanent UN representation in New York between 2010 and 2014, and he is currently the director for environmental sustainability at the Office of the President of the Republic of Hungary. The eastern European group of UN member countries can select a candidate for president of the 77th session between September 2022 and September 2023, the statement said. The group comprising 23 countries officially announced Kőrösi as its candidate in early December, it added.

 

hungarymatters.hu

