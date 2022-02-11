The Rest of February is Expected to Be Mild

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on The Rest of February is Expected to Be Mild

According to the weather forecast, the rest of this month will be milder than usual.

 

Our weather turned to be like in early spring, with the highest temperatures already exceeding 15 degrees in some places on Wednesday and Thursday. Although stronger dawn frosts are expected over the weekend following a cold front, the flow will turn southwest again from the beginning of next week, with more and more light air masses arriving in the country. It means that we may again experience 15 degrees in the middle of the week.

Looking at the predictions, it seems that we can expect active cyclone formation in the Icelandic region throughout the month. Light oceanic air masses can reach our country from the west and south-west, so early spring may persist during the rest of February. Due to the strong western flow, we will not only have mild weather, but the wind may rise several times.

idokep.hu
pixabay


	


	

			

	

            
            
        

                        

                        

        

                    

        

        

	
