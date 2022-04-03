2022 election in Hungary – Orbán: we won a huge victory

Bácsi Éva

We have won a huge victory, said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the president of Fidesz, late last night at the government parties’ results-waiting event in Budapest.

In his speech, the Prime Minister put it this way: we have won a huge victory, so much so that it can even be seen from the moon, but it is quite certain from Brussels.

We look pretty good, we look better and better, maybe we’ve never looked as good as tonight

– he said.

Viktor Orbán told the Hungarians of Transcarpathia: persevere, do not be afraid, the motherland is with them.

 

MTI

Photo: Viktor Orbán Facebook page

