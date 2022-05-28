Deaths Outpace Births in April

Preliminary data show that 6,484 children were born and 10,852 people died in April 2022, with the number of live births increasing by 2.7% and deaths decreasing by 6.7% in May 2021-April 2022 compared with the same period a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

The natural population loss was 4,368 in April this year as against 8,564 in April 2021, KSH said noting that the third wave of the Covid-19 epidemic resulted in a high number of deaths last April. In April 2022, 5,007 couples tied the knot, down 0.8% from April 2021. In the past 12 months, 89,875 children were born, down 2.7% from the same period of last year, while 144,633 people died, 6.7% fewer people than in the previous year. The natural population loss came to 54,758 compared with 62,700 in the same period of last year, an increase of 13%. Between May 2021 and April 2022, 70,255 couples were married, 3.4% more than the previous year.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay