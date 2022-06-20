Socialist MEP proposes meeting with Navracsics over EU funding

Socialist MEP István Ujhelyi on Saturday said he is proposing a meeting with Tibor Navracsics, the minister for regional development, to discuss European Union funding. At a press conference streamed on Facebook, Ujhelyi said he would bring Navracsics the EU’s country-specific recommendations from the past three years in which all of the European Commission’s criticisms can be found in detail.

He added that some documents reveal that “the wrongs of the Orbán cabinet” are the reason the EU funding due Hungary has been “frozen”. Ujhelyi noted that Hungary’s Recovery and Resilience Facility plan is the only one that hasn’t been approved by the EC. Neither the way the plan was drafted nor its content are acceptable from the point of view of the EU’s common values and interests, he said. If the government doesn’t produce a new plan by year-end, Ujhelyi warned that Hungary would “certainly” lose 70% of its funding. He added that the government should have asked for the opinion of opposition parties when drafting the plan.

