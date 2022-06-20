LMP presses for public transport ‘climate pass’

Opposition LMP urged the immediate rollout of a 5,000 forint (EUR 12.5) “climate pass” for all public transport in Hungary at a press conference on Saturday. At the press conference streamed on Facebook, LMP spokesman József Gál said the public transport pass, modelled on the one in Germany, could be introduced for a trial period of three months from July. The 100-billion-forint cost of the trial period could be covered by raising the corporate tax rate for polluting multinationals to 25%, he added. He said “extraordinary measures” are needed to address climate change and the energy crisis, adding that greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced at the same time dependence on Russian energy is cut.

