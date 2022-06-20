The meteorological service warns of heat and thunderstorms

The National Meteorological Service issued warnings to several counties on Monday due to the heat and the danger of thunderstorms.

In their alarm report to MTI, they wrote that the average daily temperature in a large area will be above 25 degrees Celsius, but in the Great Plain, it can reach 27 degrees in some places.

The highest daytime temperatures are likely to be between 30 and 36 degrees, with late-night cooling between 21 and 26 degrees.

Due to the danger of heat, a first instance warning is in force in Budapest, Pest, Baranya, Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Csongrád-Csanád, Fejér, Hajdú-Bihar, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Komárom-Esztergom, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg and Tolna counties.

In the afternoon, thunderstorms may drift into the country in areas close to the western border, and thunderstorms in the northern part of Transdanubia may be expected to gradually weaken as they move eastwards. , and can reach the central part of the country until midnight. In Transdanubia, there may be more intense thunderstorms in some places, which may be accompanied by stormy winds, hail, and intense rainfall.

Due to the risk of thunderstorms, a first-instance warning was issued for the capital, Pest, Fejér, Győr-Moson-Sopron, Komárom-Esztergom, Somogy, Vas, Veszprém and Zala counties.