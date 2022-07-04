Gyöngyösi Elected Jobbik Leader

MEP Márton Gyöngyösi was elected the new chairman of opposition Jobbik at the party’s congress on Saturday.

Gyöngyösi received 68% of the votes, as against 29% received by his opponent István Földi, it was announced at a press conference after the meeting. Gyöngyösi confirmed MTI information that Balázs Ander had withdrawn from the race for party leader in order to support him. He said Jobbik members wanted to leave behind a period of turmoil and wished for Jobbik to start rebuild itself. “Considering that Hungary currently has no real nationalist and conservative party,” Gyöngyösi said he was determined to lead such a party. He promised to develop Jobbik as a pro-Europe party which is based on values and takes its principles seriously. “I would like Jobbik to be an intellectual home and community for everyone pursuing democratic values and proud of their home country,” he said. He added that there might be a cooperation of opposition parties once again in the future but currently Jobbik must focus on strengthening its own nationalist conservative policies.

In response to a question, he said he would keep his mandate as an MEP.

