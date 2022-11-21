This Week Starts With Cloudy Weather, But It Won’t Rain

During the day on Monday, the weather will be cloudy with likely shorter or longer periods of sunshine, reports kiderul.hu.

A significant decrease in cloudiness can be expected from the west from the afternoon, but fog and stratus clouds will form again in the evening. No significant precipitation is expected. The south-west wind will remain moderate. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 4 and 10 degrees. -1, +5 degrees are likely in the late evening.

On Tuesday, another Mediterranean cyclone will reach our country from the southwest, and we can expect heavy amounts of rain again.

