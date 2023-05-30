Early summer weather is expected this week, with lots of sunshine, cumulus clouds and maximums around 25 degrees Celsius. Showers and thunderstorms may be scattered in several places on Tuesday and during the rest of the week, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service, which was delivered to MTI.



On Whit Monday, you can expect a lot of sunshine with cumulus and veil clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, with the least amount of precipitation expected in the Northern Central Mountains. For the most part, the air movement will remain moderate, the wind may only strengthen in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms. The peak temperature is between 23 and 29 degrees.

On Tuesday, in addition to stronger cumulus cloud formation and veil clouds, several hours of sunshine should be expected, but showers and thunderstorms may occur in several places. In many places, the north and north-easterly winds are getting stronger. The air warms up from 7-15 degrees in the morning to between 23 and 29 degrees.

On Wednesday, in addition to cumulus and veil clouds, a lot of sunshine is expected, especially in the southeastern part of the country, scattered showers and thunderstorms may occur. The north, northeast, and then east wind will pick up in many places, and may become stronger in thunderstorms. The lowest night temperature is between 7 and 15 degrees, the highest daytime temperature is between 24 and 29 degrees.

On Thursday, in addition to cumulus and veil clouds, a lot of sunshine is likely, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. The air movement will be mostly moderate, the minimum temperature is likely to be between 8-15 and the maximum between 25 and 30 degrees.

On Friday, in addition to the cumulus and veil clouds, a lot of sunshine is usually expected, showers and thunderstorms may occur sporadically. For the most part, the air movement will remain moderate, only in thunderstorms the wind may increase. 9-16 in the morning and 25-30 degrees in the afternoon.

Cloudy, sunny weather is expected on Saturday, showers and thunderstorms may develop in some places. In general, the air movement remains moderate, 9-16 in the morning and 22-28 degrees in the afternoon.

On Sunday, cloudy, sunny weather is likely, with occasional showers and thunderstorms. In many places, the north and north-easterly winds are getting stronger. The temperature rises from 5-14 degrees in the morning to between 22 and 27 degrees.