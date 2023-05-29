Hungarian Filmmaker Wins Award in Cannes

Flóra Anna Buda’s French-Hungarian co-production entitled 27 won the Golden Palm for the best short film at the 76th Cannes International Film Festival on Saturday.

Jury president Ildikó Enyedi presented the award to the director at the closing ceremony of one of the world’s most important film screenings. Of the 4,288 short films entered, 11 could compete for the Palme d’Or. When receiving the award, Anna Flóra Buda thanked the entire crew of the film for supporting the creation of her film, the festival for the invitation to Cannes, where she “spent the most wonderful week of her life”. The director recommended the Golden Palm to Hungarian teachers and students, as well as to the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival.

After the presentation in Cannes, the production entitled 27 will compete in Annecy, one of the world’s most prestigious animation film festivals, in June, where it was also included in the short film competition program. But before that, domestic viewers can also see the work between June 1st-7th at the Friss Hús Budapest International Short Film Festival.

In the short film competition of the Cannes festival, a Hungarian work won the main prize for the last time in 2002: the short film After the Rain by Péter Mészáros, and before that in 1996 Marcell Iványi’s film Szél was awarded the Golden Palm. Anna Flóra Buda told MTI in Cannes: she spent ten years working on her animation work entitled 27, basically she wanted to make a film about the housing crisis. The protagonist of the work is 27-year-old Alíz, who still lives with her parents. “The film is about how a young woman’s sexual fantasy is connected to the confinement experienced by a woman living with her parents as an adult. That’s why I made a socio-porn” she emphasized. She also said that she was very pleased that the work was included in the short film competition together with live-action films, and that she plans to direct a live-action film in the future.

Anna Flóra Buda graduated in 2018 from the animation directing department of the Moholy-Nagy University of Arts (MOME Anim). Her graduation film, Entropy, debuted at the 2019 Berlinale, where she won the Teddy Award. The film was subsequently featured in the programs of more than a hundred other festivals.



The short film 27 was produced by the French company Miyu and the Hungarian company Boddah, and produced by Emmanuel-Alain Raynal and Pierre Baussaron, as well as Gábor Osváth and Benjámin Péter Lukács. The sound engineer of the film is Benjámin Péter Lukács, the music was composed by Mári Mákó and Rozi Mákó.

The producer Boddah was founded in 2013 by Gábor Osváth, Marcell Rév and Bálint Szimler for the production of the musical film Balaton Method. The company is responsible for several successful domestic animations in recent years, including the film Superbia, directed by Luca Tóth, presented in the Critics’ Week selection at the Cannes Film Festival. Two works premiered at the Berlinale (Réka Bucsi: LOVE, Luca Tóth: úr Lidérc), while Balázs Turai’s film Amok won the main prize at the Annecy Animation Film Festival last year. Boddah is currently developing Zsuzsanna Kreif and Balázs Turai’s first full-length work, Forró a helyzet a hüllők bolygóján.

