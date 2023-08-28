The frontal system that ends the heat arrives with showers and thunderstorms at the beginning of the week

At the beginning of the week, the frontal system that will put an end to the heat will arrive with showers and thunderstorms, the wind may be strong in places, and it may become stormy in the vicinity of thunderstorms – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Monday, the predominantly sunny, partly cloudy, dry weather will last until late afternoon, but after that, the formation of cumulus clouds will become stronger in the Transdanubia region and in the central part of the country, and showers and thunderstorms may develop, and in some places, even a violent thunderstorm is not excluded. Usually the south wind, but in Transdanubia, in the morning hours, the north wind can also be accompanied by brisk, sometimes strong gusts. In the vicinity of thunderstorms, the wind can become gusty. The highest daytime temperature is usually between 32 and 39 degrees, but the weather will be a few degrees cooler in the western half of Transdanubia.

On Tuesday, in addition to veil clouds and stronger cumulus cloud formation, the sun can usually shine for several hours. Rain, showers and thunderstorms are expected in several places. The southerly wind will strengthen in some places, and it can become stormy in thunderstorms. The minimum temperature will be between 15 and 23 degrees, and the maximum temperature will be between 24 and 37 degrees, it will be cooler in regions with more permanent precipitation, and higher values can be measured in Tiszántúl.

On Wednesday, in addition to the veil clouds and stronger cumulus cloud formation, you can usually expect several hours of sunshine. Showers and thunderstorms may occur in several places. The northwesterly and westerly wind is accompanied by lively, sometimes strong, stormy gusts in thunderstorms. From 11 to 19 degrees in the morning, the temperature will rise to between 22 and 31 degrees in the afternoon, the weather will be warmer in the southeast.

Stronger cumulus cloud formation is expected on Thursday, then less cumulus clouds can be expected in the afternoon and evening hours, and the sun will shine for longer and longer periods from the west. Sporadic showers and thunderstorms may develop, increasingly in the east during the day. The north-westerly wind occasionally picks up and strengthens in thunderstorms. 9-17 degrees in the morning and 22-28 degrees in the afternoon.

On Friday, sunny weather is expected with cumulonimbus and veil clouds, but a few showers and thunderstorms are not excluded. Sometimes the north wind picks up. The lowest night temperature is between 9-16 degrees, the peak value is likely between 24-29 degrees.

On Saturday, you can expect sunny weather with cumulus and veil clouds, precipitation is unlikely. The air movement will be moderate, the temperature will rise from 10-17 degrees in the morning to between 25 and 30 degrees.

On Sunday, there is a prospect of sunny weather with cumulus and veil clouds, but a few showers and thunderstorms are not excluded. The air movement will remain moderate, the minimum temperature will be between 11 and 19, and the maximum between 26 and 31 degrees.

