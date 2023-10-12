Summer Weather is Back: Until the End of the Week, We Can Enjoy Nearly 28 Degrees

National
Tóháti Zsuzsa

After the humidity and fog patches disappear, we can expect sunny weather with few veil clouds and no precipitation. The southerly wind picks up in some places. The highest daytime temperature is between 19-26 degrees, and by late evening the air cools down to between 13-18 degrees.

On Friday, thicker clouds will leave our country in the morning, and the light rain will also stop. During the day, there will be mainly veil clouds in the sky. The southerly wind picks up from time to time. In the afternoon, the air warms up to between 20 and 27 degrees, reports met.hu.


met.hu
pixabay

