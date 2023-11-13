Changeable weather is expected this week, with several hours of sunshine and rain on several days. In the first half of the week, it can even be 13-18 degrees Celsius in the hottest hours, but in the second half of the week, the degree of daytime warming is already decreasing, on Saturday early afternoon only 6-12 degrees are likely – according to the national, medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service from its forecast.

Moderate to heavily cloudy weather is expected on Monday. During the day, light rain may occur in some places, then in the evening, the weather will turn rainy in an increasingly large area from the north. The moderate southerly, southwesterly wind only picks up in the evening in a larger area. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 5 and 13 degrees, it will be cooler in the northeast.

On Tuesday, the sky will usually be moderately or heavily cloudy, and in several places, there may typically be light rain, showers, or even a thunderstorm. The west and southwest wind will be brisk, sometimes strong. The lowest night temperature is usually between 5 and 11 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature is between 13 and 18 degrees, but it can be a little warmer in Southern Transdanubia.

The sky will be overcast until Wednesday morning, then during the day the clouds will decrease and the sun will shine for several hours, at the latest on the eastern border. In the morning, rain, showers, and a few thunderstorms are likely in many places, the continuous precipitation zone is expected to leave the country by morning so that showers can be expected during the day, with decreasing numbers. The north-westerly wind will strengthen over a large area, and in the northern part of Transdanubia, it will become stormy. The lowest night temperature is likely to be between 5 and 11 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature is between 11 and 16 degrees.

On Thursday, the sky will be partly cloudy, several hours of sunshine are expected, and from the afternoon the cloudiness will increase strongly in Transdanubia. Precipitation is not likely during the day, but rain may fall in some places late evening. The north-westerly and then southerly winds will also pick up, and from the latter evening on the Transdanubia will also strengthen. In the morning, the temperature will drop between minus 2 and plus 7 degrees, and 10-15 degrees are expected in the early afternoon.

On Friday, the sky will typically be overcast, only in the second half of the day the clouds may break up in the western landscapes. Expect rain and showers in several places. The northwest wind is getting stronger, especially in the northern part of the Transdanubia, it is also becoming stormy. The lowest night temperature is between 1 and 9 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature is between 5 and 10 degrees.

Cloud transitions are expected on Saturday with more or less sunshine, precipitation is unlikely. The north, north-west wind can be strong and sometimes stormy. 1-6 degrees in the morning, and 6-12 degrees in the early afternoon.

Cloudy weather is to be expected on Sunday with light rain and showers in some places. The southwesterly wind picks up. The lowest night temperature is between minus 2 and plus 4, and the highest daytime temperature is between 6 and 15 degrees.

(MTI)

Photo: Yvette Frank