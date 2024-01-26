Decline in birth rates in Hungary in 2023

According to preliminary data, 6,565 children were born and 11,727 people died in December 2023; Compared to December 2022, the number of births decreased by 12 percent, deaths by 7.2 percent, and marriages by 4.1 percent, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) informed MTI on Friday.

In December last year, 6,565 children were born, which is 12 percent (867 newborns) less than a year earlier. At the same time, 11,727 people lost their lives, which is 7.2 percent, 904 less than in the same period of 2022, the announcement states.

Furthermore, 2,671 couples got married, which is 4.1 percent, 115 less than in December 2022, they added.

As it was written that 85,200 children were born in 2023, 3.7 percent or 3,291 less than the previous year. Within this, the number of live births was 7.8 percent more in January-March, 2.1 percent less in April, 9.3 percent less in May-June, and 6.9 percent less in July-December compared to the same months of 2022.

The estimated value of the total fertility rate per woman is 1.50, which was 1.52 a year earlier.

According to the information, 127,200 people died in 2023, 6.8 percent or 9,246 fewer than a year earlier. 11 people died in January-February, 4.2 in March-June, and 6.9 percent less in July-December than in the same period of the previous year.

The number of deaths decreased more than the number of births, as a result of which the natural loss was 42,000 people, which is 12 percent lower than the previous year’s value of 47,955 people.

Last year, 50,150 couples got married, 22 percent or 13,817 less than a year earlier. In January-February, 45, 31 in March-April, 23 in May-August, and 7.5 percent less in September-December than in the same months of 2022 were registered.

According to the data, there were 8.9 live births and 13.3 deaths per thousand inhabitants. The live birth rate was 0.3 and the death rate was 0.8 percentage points lower than in 2022, as a result of which natural loss decreased by 0.6 percentage points to 4.4. In 2023, there were 3.1 infant deaths per thousand live births, which is 0.6 percentage points less than the previous year. The marriage rate was 5.2 per thousand, 1.4 percentage points lower than a year earlier – they ranked.

The positive balance of international migration moderated the population decline resulting from natural weight loss, as a result of which the estimated number of resident population carried forward based on the 2022 census was 9 million 580 thousand people at the end of 2023 – read the KSH announcement.