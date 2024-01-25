Volánbusz is testing a hydrogen fuel cell bus

A hydrogen fuel cell bus will be tested on the lines of the Budapest agglomeration – between Budapest, Kelenföld station and Szigethalom – for at least half a year from January 22, 2024, Volánbusz announced.

The trial operation was held in December in the one-year demonstration model project of HUMDA Hungarian Mobility Development Agency Zrt., which belongs to the Széchenyi University Group.

In addition to the capital agglomeration, hydrogen fuel cell buses are also periodically put into service in Debrecen, Győr, Kecskemét, Kaposvár, Miskolc and Zalaegerszeg

– they announced.

They added that the test operation of the bus in December ended with a positive experience. In the demonstration sample project, passengers can try out a hydrogen-powered, 12-meter, three-door, low-floor, air-conditioned Toyota CaetanoBus H2.City Gold type vehicle according to the schedule available on the Volánbusz website. The vehicle’s owner, Székesfehérvár-based Truck-Trailer és Parts Kft., takes care of servicing the bus, they added.

The vehicle can carry 35 seated and 34 standing passengers. A total of 37.5 kilograms of hydrogen gas can be stored in the five fuel tanks.

The bus can travel 400 kilometers with a single charge that takes about 20-30 minutes. In addition to the 60-kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell system, a 180-kilowatt Siemens electric motor and lithium-titanate oxide traction batteries with a total capacity of 44-kilowatt hours support the efficient, environmentally friendly operation of the vehicle – Volánbusz detailed the vehicle’s technical parameters.

After February 2022, Volánbusz is already testing a hydrogen-powered bus for the second time with the cooperation of HUMDA. At that time, passengers and professionals gained favorable experiences with a Solaris Urbino 12 electric H2-type fuel cell vehicle.

In the current model project, this type of vehicle will also return to Volánbusz: it will be on sale in Zalaegerszeg and Győr for one month each in spring and autumn, the company announced.

