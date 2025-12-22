Here is how shops will be open in Hungary on December 24

Most grocery chains will be open on December 24, with stores generally welcoming customers until noon, although opening hours may vary by location within certain chains.

Aldi informed MTI that its stores will again be open until 12:00 noon on December 24, and until 4:00 p.m. on December 31. Stores will be closed on December 25 and 26, as well as on January 1.

Auchan stores will also be open until 12:00 noon on December 24. On December 25 and 26, all of their stores will be closed, while on December 31 they will be open until 4:00 p.m.

Penny stores nationwide will be open until 12:00 noon on December 24 and will be closed on December 25 and 26. On December 31, customers can shop until 2:00 p.m., and on January 1 all stores will remain closed.

Spar told MTI that its stores will be open until 12:00 noon on December 24. On December 31, Spar and City Spar supermarkets will be open until 2:00 p.m., while Interspar hypermarkets will be open until 4:00 p.m. Exceptions include stores located in shopping malls, which in some cases will operate with longer opening hours; OMV–Spar Express and ORLEN–Despar stores located at petrol stations, many of which operate 24/7; and certain Spar Partner and Spar Market franchise stores, whose opening hours are determined by the store owners.

Tesco stores will again welcome customers until 12:00 noon on December 24 and will be closed on December 25 and 26. On December 31, stores will be open until 6:00 p.m., and they will be closed on January 1.

Opening hours for CBA stores on December 24 are determined individually by each shop within the network, so customers are advised to check locally. All stores will be closed on December 25 and 26, as well as on January 1.

According to information sent to MTI by Lidl, the company is continuing the initiative launched in 2023, under which its stores nationwide will be closed on December 24. The decision aims to allow employees to focus on calm holiday preparations and spending time with their loved ones. Lidl stores will remain closed from December 24 to 26; however, on December 23 customers will be welcomed nationwide until 10:00 p.m.

McDonald’s told MTI that all restaurants operated by the company and most units run by franchise partners will be closed on December 24 and 25 so that employees can spend the holiday period with their families. Out of more than 120 restaurants, only the units located in Budapest’s Aréna Mall and Allee shopping centers will be exceptions on December 24, due to contractual obligations with the malls. On December 25, only the Debrecen restaurants will be open.