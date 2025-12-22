In October, the gross average wage was HUF 692,700 in Hungary

In October 2025, the gross average earnings of full-time employees amounted to HUF 692,700, while net average earnings were HUF 482,400. Gross average earnings exceeded the level of a year earlier by 8.7 percent, net average earnings by 10.0 percent, and real earnings by 5.5 percent, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Friday.

According to the KSH, the increase in net average earnings outpaced the growth of gross average earnings due to the higher family tax allowance introduced on July 1, 2025, and the tax benefit for mothers raising three children introduced on October 1, 2025.

The median gross earnings reached HUF 575,000, while median net earnings amounted to HUF 401,100, representing increases of 9.4 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regular gross average earnings (excluding bonuses, rewards, and one-off additional payments) stood at HUF 668,000 in October, which was 9.0 percent higher than a year earlier. Regular gross average earnings amounted to HUF 664,600 in the business sector, HUF 670,800 in the public sector, and HUF 693,000 in the nonprofit sector, rising by 8.2 percent, 11.5 percent, and 9.7 percent year on year, respectively.

Real earnings increased by 5.5 percent alongside a 4.3 percent rise in consumer prices compared to the same period of the previous year.

Between January and October, the gross average earnings of full-time employees were HUF 691,400, while net average earnings reached HUF 476,600. Gross average earnings were 9.1 percent higher and net average earnings 9.3 percent higher than in the same period of the previous year.

