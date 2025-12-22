Szaloncukor: the history and tradition of Hungary’s iconic Christmas sweet

Who would think that the shiny, foil-wrapped sweet hanging on the Christmas tree has been one of the most important symbols of Hungarian Christmases for more than a century and a half? Szaloncukor is far more than a simple confection for Hungarians: it is a tradition that, passed down through generations, has become a festive decoration in homes. It is worth taking a closer look at the history of this special treat.

From French fondant to Hungarian szaloncukor

The history of szaloncukor dates back to the 19th century. Its predecessor can be considered the French fondant-based sweet, which arrived in Hungary through German confectioners. Szaloncukor as we know it today appeared in the 1870s, when it began to spread widely.

The earliest versions were simpler: small balls cooked from cane sugar and honey, candy-like sweets, and cocoa-based confections, wrapped in silk paper and decorated with colorful tin foil. Writer Mór Jókai referred to it as “szalonczukkedli” in his works, following the German term Salonzuckerl.

A major turning point came when the sweet received a chocolate coating. This not only enriched the flavor of szaloncukor but also protected it from drying out.

Did you know?

The collection of the Budapest Museum of Hospitality includes more than thirty different colors of old szaloncukor wrapping foils. The collection also features a special “fringing machine,” which made it possible to quickly fringe the edges of wrapping papers.

Szaloncukor’s journey from homes to factories

At first, szaloncukor was wrapped individually by hand, but industrialization transformed this tradition as well. By the end of the 19th century, confectioneries were already offering new and special flavors, providing an ever-wider selection of festive sweets.

By the mid-20th century, chocolate factories began mass production. This was when classics that remain popular to this day—such as jelly-filled and marzipan szaloncukor—appeared. Mechanized production in Hungary is associated with Emil Gerbeaud and Frigyes Stühmer, who launched mass production of the confection in the 1920s. Between the two world wars, customers could choose from around seventy types of szaloncukor in some thirty different kinds of packaging.

In recognition of its uniqueness and cultural significance, szaloncukor was awarded the Hungarikum title in 2024.

What makes a szaloncukor special?

The labels “special,” “special quality,” or “premium” are not just catchy marketing terms on the packaging: only those szaloncukor products may bear them that meet strict requirements in both their ingredients and production processes.

For example, the body of special marzipan szaloncukor may be made exclusively from single-strength almond marzipan. This means it is produced using one part oilseed kernel—namely almonds—and one part sugar by weight, including the dry matter content of glucose syrup. Another important requirement is that such sweets may not contain flavorings, and their coating may only be made from real chocolate.

In the case of special butter caramel szaloncukor, at least 85 percent of the body must consist of special butter caramel. If it has a coating, it may only be dark or milk chocolate; no other alternatives are permitted.

Artisan szaloncukor – where expertise matters

Regulations concerning artisan (handcrafted) szaloncukor deserve a separate mention. For a sweet to qualify as artisan, manual work and professional expertise must play a decisive role in its production.

According to Guideline No. 2-109 of the Hungarian Food Codex, these szaloncukor products are made “with craftsmanship,” and their production should aim to reduce the use of additives and technological aids. The clear goal is to create a product that stands out from mass-produced goods not only in taste, but also in quality and authenticity.

Packaging matters

With szaloncukor, appearance is at least as important as the contents. Traditional szaloncukor is wrapped individually, first in fringed silk paper at both ends, then in colorful aluminum foil, plastic foil, or metallized foil. The wrapping is secured with the classic butterfly-style twist.

The product name must indicate the type of szaloncukor—for example, fondant or jelly szaloncukor. In the case of coated versions, the coating material must also be specified (such as “coated with milk chocolate”), and for filled and molded products, the filling must be indicated as well, for example “filled with coconut-flavored cream.”

Premium quality – premium appearance

Additional requirements apply to the packaging of premium-quality szaloncukor. These sweets may be marketed individually wrapped in decorative boxes, and the packaging must state the minimum number of pieces included.

The product name must clearly include the descriptor “special,” “special quality,” or “premium,” which not only refers to quality but also provides guidance for consumers when making their choice.

Main picture: Ötletek-karácsonyra Facebook community