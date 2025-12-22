British singer-songwriter Chris Rea dies at 74, leaving behind a legacy of iconic hits

British singer-songwriter Chris Rea, known for global hits such as Driving Home for Christmas, The Road to Hell, and On the Beach, has died at the age of 74, a family spokesperson announced.

According to the family, Chris Rea “passed away peacefully in hospital after a short illness.”

Throughout his career, Chris Rea blended elements of blues, pop, soul, and soft rock. He released a total of 25 studio albums and sold more than 30 million records worldwide. His best-known songs include The Road to Hell, the title track of a UK chart-topping album; the perennial Christmas favorite Driving Home for Christmas; and On the Beach and Josephine, which also became popular within the Balearic dance music scene.

Chris Rea was born in 1951 in Middlesbrough. His father was Italian and his mother Irish, and he had six siblings. In a later recollection, he described himself as follows: “As an Irish-Italian, I began my life in a Middlesbrough café—as an outsider.”

As a young man, he worked various manual jobs, including at his father’s ice cream factory, while also experimenting with music. For a time, he was interested in a career in journalism. Eventually, at the age of 22, he joined the band Magdalene, in which David Coverdale—later the singer of Deep Purple—had previously played. He later became a member of Beautiful Losers, before embarking on a solo career after being offered a recording contract. His first single, So Much Love, was released in 1974.

His first major success came in the United States: his 1978 song Fool (If You Think It’s Over) reached No. 12 on the US charts and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. In the years that followed, however, he struggled to repeat this breakthrough. In a later interview, he compared that period to “a huge, boiling pile of manure” over which he had no control.

A turning point came with the 1985 album Water Sign, which was successful across Europe. He reached the peak of his career in the late 1980s, gaining widespread recognition in the United Kingdom, even though his music often stood apart from prevailing pop trends. The 1987 album Dancing With Strangers began a run during which six of his albums entered the UK Top 10, two of them reaching number one.

The 1988 compilation album New Light Through Old Windows included his most famous hit, Driving Home for Christmas. The song was originally recorded in 1986 but did not achieve success at the time. Over the years, however, it grew steadily in popularity, reaching No. 10 on the UK singles chart in 2021.

Chris Rea wrote the song during a difficult period in his life: he had no manager, no recording contract, and was not allowed to drive. His wife drove him home from London to Middlesbrough because he could not even afford a train ticket. He wrote the lyrics during the journey, but only completed the song years later. In a 2016 interview with The Guardian, he said he had long feared the song would undermine his credibility, though he later came to view it with humor.

In the 2000s, Chris Rea’s commercial success declined. With the 2002 album Dancing Down the Stony Road, he returned to delta blues, the genre that had originally inspired him.

Cars and roads frequently appeared as themes in his music, which was no coincidence: Chris Rea was a passionate racing driver. He competed in Ferrari and Lotus cars, took part in the British Touring Car Championship in 1993, and worked as a mechanic for the Jordan Formula One team in 1995. He later said he deliberately avoided VIP status and was responsible for Eddie Irvine’s right rear wheel.

Politically, he supported the British Labour Party and in 2017 wrote an unreleased song praising Jeremy Corbyn, titled What’s So Wrong With a Man Who Tells the Truth?

Chris Rea’s life was marked by numerous health problems. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and in 2001 his pancreas, as well as part of his stomach and small intestine, were removed. As a result of the surgery, he developed diabetes. In 2016 he suffered a stroke, and in 2017 he collapsed at a concert in Oxford and was taken to hospital.

Chris Rea is survived by his wife Joan, whom he had been with since the age of 17, and their two daughters, Josephine and Julia. He named one hit song after each of them.