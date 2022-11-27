Fujimoto’s House of Music Wins US Architecture Gong

Budapest’s House of Music, designed by Japanese architect Suo Fujimoto, has been awarded the Architectural Design of the Year award in America’s prestigious Architecture MasterPrize competition.

The idea behind the prize founded in 2015 is to promote innovative and creative architecture around the world, and 65 countries submitted nominations this year. The jury praised the House of Music’s harmony with its environment, the bold colour palette and the acoustic qualities of the concert hall. The structure houses installations that showcase the country’s musical traditions, history and instruments, as well as a library, a concert hall and other music-related facilities.

László Baán, the government commissioner for the Liget Project — a museum and culture quarter of which the building is a flagship structure — took over the prize in Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum and thanked the architect. He said the project is the largest urban development project in Europe which “rethinks the district to fit the 21st century while respecting its traditions”. The Liget project will continue with a new 50,000sqm National Gallery, he noted.

